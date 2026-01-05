From Monday, January 5, 2026, clean plasterboard will be collected separately at sites, reflecting updated arrangements by the Isle of Man Government to improve how the material is managed and disposed of. Instead of being sent to landfill, suitable plasterboard will now be recycled, reducing environmental risks and supporting more sustainable waste practices.
Plasterboard can pose particular problems when disposed of incorrectly. When placed in landfill, it can generate hydrogen sulphide gas, which is both unpleasant in smell and potentially harmful. Separating clean plasterboard at source allows it to be handled safely and recycled responsibly, helping to minimise these risks.
Councillor Falk Horning, Douglas City Council’s representative on the Eastern District Civic Amenity Site Committee, said the changes would deliver long-term environmental benefits while encouraging more sustainable waste management. He acknowledged that the new system would require some residents to prepare their waste differently and may cause minor inconvenience during the transition period. He added that staff would be on hand to offer guidance and support and thanked site users for their patience and cooperation.
Under the new arrangements, residents will be asked to sort plasterboard into recyclable and non-recyclable categories before arriving on site. Clearly marked skips will be provided, and staff will be available to ensure materials are disposed of correctly. Dry, clean plasterboard sheets and offcuts can be recycled, while wet or insulated plasterboard, set plaster, transport bags and similar materials cannot.
Residents are also reminded that the Eastern Civic Amenity Site is intended for small-scale DIY waste only. Larger renovation projects should continue to use privately hired skips. Existing limits remain unchanged, with up to six small rubble bags permitted per week and no more than 12 bags per month.