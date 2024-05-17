Businesses that receive an award are invited to a royal reception; presented with the award at their company by one of The King’s representatives (in the case of the Isle of Man, this would be His Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer); able to fly The King’s Awards flag at their main office, and use the emblem on their marketing materials (for example, on their packaging, advertisements, stationery and website) and are given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy.