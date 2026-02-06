Love Tech, the island charity dedicated to inspiring and empowering young people, particularly girls, to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), has announced the return of its ‘Mum Tech’ programme for 2026.
Following the success of the 2025 course, Mum Tech will return later this month as a free six-week programme designed to help mums and caregivers build confidence with everyday technology at home, in the workplace, and alongside their children.
The programme, which begins on February 26, will once again be sponsored by Games Global through its community investment programme, ‘Chances for Change’, marking the second consecutive year of support.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Mum Tech is designed to be welcoming and accessible, breaking down common barriers to technology through friendly, practical sessions.
‘Topics include online safety, social media awareness, managing digital accounts, IT skills for returning to work or study, and introductory sessions exploring gaming, coding and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.
‘Sessions are delivered in a supportive environment, with no prior technical experience required.
‘Participants can attend individual sessions or complete the full programme.’
Love Tech committee member and University College Isle of Man IT and computing lecturer, Clare Pettit, said: ‘After seeing the impact Mum Tech had last year, we’re thrilled to be bringing the programme back with the continued support of Games Global.
‘Their sponsorship allows us to keep the programme free and accessible, ensuring more people feel confident using technology and better equipped to support the young people in their lives.’
Rachael Cringle, innovation manager at Games Global, added: ‘We’re proud to continue supporting Mum Tech for a second year.
‘At Games Global, technology underpins everything we do, and we believe in investing in initiatives that build confidence, encourage lifelong learning, and strengthen communities.
‘Mum Tech aligns strongly with our values, and we’re excited to see the programme grow and reach even more people in 2026.’