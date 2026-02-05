Bus Vannin has reiterated that abuse towards its staff will not be tolerated.
It comes following a recent court case in which a passenger admitted assaulting a driver, racially abusing him and later directing similar abuse at a nurse.
The publicly owned transport operator issued the reminder after a Pulrose woman admitted common assault and threatening behaviour, having spat in a bus driver’s face and used racist language during an incident in Douglas.
In a statement, Bus Vannin said: ‘Abuse of any kind towards our staff will not be tolerated. This behaviour is completely unacceptable.
The court heard that the incident involving the bus driver took place at the Brown Bobby in Douglas on October 31 at 5.38pm. The woman attempted to board a bus to Pulrose, but her payment was declined.
She became verbally abusive towards the driver, using racist language, before boarding the bus and sitting down. When asked to leave, she continued to shout abuse and spat in the driver’s face, with saliva landing on his cheek. The woman was later identified through CCTV footage.
The same defendant was also involved in a separate incident at Accident and Emergency on December 21, when she directed racist abuse and threats towards a nurse while being treated.
She later admitted common assault and threatening behaviour and was placed on probation for two years.
Bus Vannin said it welcomed the way the matter had been dealt with by the courts.
The statement continued: ‘We are grateful to the courts for treating this incident with the seriousness it deserves. Bus Vannin will always support its employees in reporting abusive behaviour, and we will continue to work closely with the police and legal system to ensure offenders are held accountable.’
The operator said the safety and wellbeing of staff and passengers remained its priority, and warned that any threatening, violent or discriminatory behaviour on its services would result in firm action.
‘Any form of threatening, violent or discriminatory conduct on our services will result in immediate action and potential prosecution,’ the statement said.
During the sentencing hearing, the court was told the woman said she had been frustrated after her payment failed and that it had been cold and windy, leaving her with no other way of getting home. She said she regretted her behaviour, but denied making racist comments.
A probation report recommended supervision, noting that medical issues were being investigated.
Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said the incidents would have been frightening and distressing for those involved and told the defendant that she required support and supervision.
Bus Vannin said the case served as a reminder that abuse of transport staff would not be accepted and that drivers were entitled to carry out their work without fear.
