Globally recognised sportsbook technology provider Digitain has secured an Isle of Man iGaming software supplier licence.
Based in Armenia, Digitain is a leading global supplier of sportsbook and gaming technology to operators across multiple regulated markets, supporting both online and retail betting.
A government spokesman said: ‘With more than two decades of industry experience, the company is recognised for its scale, technical capability and enterprise-grade approach — making its decision to secure an Isle of Man licence a strong endorsement of the island’s regulatory credibility and long-term stability.
‘The licence has been granted by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC), with Cavendish Trust and government agency Digital Isle of Man supporting Digitain throughout the process.
‘With more than 20 years as a leading iGaming jurisdiction, the island is recognised for proportionate, risk-based regulation, political and economic stability, and strong cooperation between government, the GSC and industry — a combination that continues to attract high-quality businesses seeking a trusted base for regulated growth.’
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston added: ‘Digitain is a significant player in the global iGaming industry, and its decision to secure an Isle of Man licence is a strong vote of confidence in the island’s regulatory credibility and long-term stability.
‘It demonstrates that the island continues to attract serious, enterprise-scale technology providers who value high standards and regulatory certainty.
‘We remain committed to supporting a future-focused iGaming sector that delivers sustainable, long-term economic value for the Isle of Man.’
Director at Cavendish Trust Shaun Corris commented: ‘We would like to congratulate Digitain on securing its Isle of Man licence.
‘Supporting Digitain through the licensing process highlighted both the strength of the business and the calibre of the jurisdiction.
‘Digitain’s decision to secure an Isle of Man licence reflects the island’s continued appeal to established, international iGaming technology providers seeking long-term credibility and stability.’
Director within the Digitain group Aida Vardanyan said: ‘The island represents one of the most credible and mature iGaming jurisdictions globally and working under the oversight of the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission has reinforced our confidence in the island as a long-term base for our regulated operations.
‘The licensing process of Digitain’s Isle of Man entity, Blue Whale Limited, was rigorous, transparent, and constructive, reflecting the depth of regulatory expertise and institutional stability that the Isle of Man is known for.
‘Cavendish Trust played a central role in this journey, providing exceptional guidance, regulatory insight, and operational support throughout the process.
‘Their experience, professionalism, and deep understanding of both the jurisdiction and the global iGaming landscape were instrumental in achieving this milestone, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as we grow our regulated business from the Isle of Man.’
The government spokesperson added: ‘Digital Isle of Man continues to work with established international businesses as part of its wider programme to strengthen the island’s iGaming ecosystem and promote the Isle of Man as a jurisdiction of choice for reputable, strategic and forward-looking technology providers.’