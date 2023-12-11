A charity says it’s come up with a new way to help companies improve their staff’s mental health.
Isle Listen’s ‘Wellbeing Solutions’ team has introduced the Isle Listen Online Academy, an online ‘learning platform’ designed to support the mental health and wellbeing of employees.
The platform has been developed in partnership with Suntera Training, which has built the platform.
This academy offers companies the opportunity to provide their staff with easily accessible tools and resources to help them manage and improve their mental health.
Isle Listen is a mental health charity known for its early intervention and mental health services for the island’s young people.
The charity’s Wellbeing Solutions team says it has an excellent track record and expertise in providing mental health support through face-to-face training.
Key features and benefits include:
•Short, informative courses: The academy offers a collection of concise, 10-minute courses that address essential aspects of mental wellbeing. These courses are curated to fit into busy schedules.
•Immediate access: Companies can buy access for their employees, enabling them to start enhancing their mental health and wellbeing instantly. This accessibility fosters a proactive approach to supporting mental health.
•On-demand learning: Employees can complete courses at their own pace, making it easy to fit into their schedules. This flexibility ensures that every staff member can prioritise their wellbeing effectively, and revisit courses that have an ongoing benefit.
Courses currently available include dealing with change, maintaining purpose and sleeping tips.
In addition to the existing courses, Isle Listen Wellbeing Solutions has what it refers to as ‘an exciting and informed pipeline of content, ensuring a steady stream of fresh and relevant courses that will continue to support employees in their mental health journey’.
Natalie Cellamare, Isle Listen’s Wellbeing Solutions manager, said: ‘Our Online Academy is a fantastic and accessible option for companies looking to prioritise the wellbeing of their employees and take a proactive step to improve engagement and productivity.
‘From our work across the island, we know stress and mental health challenges are prevalent, and we believe that providing easily accessible, high-quality mental health resources is not just a benefit, but a necessity.
‘We are very grateful to Suntera Training for their ongoing support in developing the platform and enabling us to provide this service across the Island community.’
Luke Doherty, director at Suntera Training, said: ‘We understand the value of flexible learning that fits in to people’s busy schedules. We also know how important proactive mental health support in the workplace is and we have been pleased to work with Isle Listen to develop this solution.
‘We look forward to seeing the impact.’
Isle Listen’s Online Academy is the answer to fostering a healthier and more productive workforce.
By addressing the mental health of employees, companies can expect to see improved morale, reduced absenteeism, and an overall increase in productivity.
For more information and to explore the benefits of the online academy, contact the Wellbeing Solutions team at [email protected] or call 679118.