Raised by his widowed French mother in genteel poverty in Paris, René was sufficiently enraged by the occupation of France to find himself imprisoned twice by the Nazis before he turned 17, for Résistance-type activities, The US Embassy helped extricate him, but René had been told by the German authorities that if caught him a third time, he would be sent to work in Germany. His fearful mother arranged for him to leave France: the Red Cross paid for his train journey to Lisbon and the US Embassy there loaned him money while he waited a month for one of the last civilian ships to repatriate Americans from the danger of the War in Europe, crossing the Atlantic in February 1941.