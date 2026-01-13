Forty-nine-year-old John Edward Millington was arrested after his Citroen Nemo was seen swerving and going onto a grass verge.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on January 6, pleading guilty to driving while unfit.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Millington was driving on the A18 Mountain Road, on June 24, at 3.30pm.
A witness called police reporting that the Nemo was being driven erratically, swerving, going onto the wrong side of the road, and onto a grass verge.
Officers located Millington and said they had to evasive action after he overtook a motorbike at speed near the Creg Ny Baa.
They caught up with him at Johnny Watterson’s Lane, where he had stopped.
Millington, who lives at Bridge Road in Douglas, was described as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
However, a drug wipe test and a breathalyser test proved negative.
At police headquarters, Millington said that he’d been taking prescription drugs, Subutex and Pregabalin.
A medical examiner deemed him unfit to drive.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘At the time, Mr Millington was suffering from anxiety and self-medicated.
‘He took an extra tablet, which left him slightly unfit to drive.’
The advocate went on to say that plasterer Millington had referred himself to the Drug and Alcohol Team.
The Deputy High Bailiff told Millington: ‘I have noted it was prescription medication that you have misjudged.
‘But what’s concerning is the very poor nature of your driving.
‘You appeared to be quite frankly all over the road, and police had to take avoidant action.’
The defendant must also pay £125 prosecution costs and take an extended driving test after his ban.