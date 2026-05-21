The Isle of Man Government has published new international guidance designed to help small states and territories better understand and manage the risk of proliferation financing.
The paper, ‘Guidance on Identifying, Assessing and Understanding the Risk for Proliferation Financing in Small States and Territories’, has been produced by the Small States and Territories Working Group and was co‑led and co‑authored by the island and Gibraltar.
It was formally presented to the MONEYVAL hearing in December 2025.
One of the most complex and least well‑understood elements of the global financial crime framework, proliferation financing refers to the movement or use of funds and other assets to support the development, acquisition or movement of weapons of mass destruction and related materials.
While it is a core part of the international standards set by the global Financial Action Task Force, it is widely recognised as an area where many jurisdictions, particularly smaller ones, struggle to build expertise.
This is often because proliferation financing cases are rare, highly complex and usually transnational, meaning risks can exist even where no domestic cases have been identified.
The guidance responds directly to this challenge. It sets out a practical, proportionate framework to help smaller jurisdictions identify their specific vulnerabilities, understand how proliferation financing risks may arise in sectors such as financial services, shipping, trade, trust and company services and virtual assets, and design risk‑based mitigations that are realistic within smaller administrations.
It makes clear that a lack of cases should not be interpreted as a lack of risk, and that effective controls are essential to protecting both national and international security.
Although developed by jurisdictions that participate in MONEYVAL, the paper has been deliberately written for a much wider audience.
Its findings and methodology are intended to be useful to small states and territories globally, including those outside Europe, that share similar characteristics such as open economies, international financial centres, maritime activity or limited access to specialist intelligence.
The Small States and Territories Working Group brings together jurisdictions including Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, the Holy See/Vatican City, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco and San Marino.
It was established to allow smaller jurisdictions to pool expertise, share experience and develop tailored approaches to financial crime risks that are often designed with much larger economies in mind.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole‑Wilson said: ‘Proliferation financing is one of the most serious and least visible financial crime threats we face.
‘It does not always present through obvious cases, particularly in smaller jurisdictions, but the consequences of getting it wrong are profound.
‘This guidance reflects the island’s commitment to playing a responsible role internationally, sharing our experience and learning from others, and ensuring that even small jurisdictions have the tools they need to meet global expectations.
‘I am proud that the Isle of Man co‑led this work with Gibraltar and that it was presented at the MONEYVAL plenary.
‘It demonstrates the value of collaboration between small jurisdictions and shows that we can make a meaningful contribution to strengthening the global response to financial crime and proliferation risks.’