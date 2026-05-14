Douglas-based risk mitigation and forensic investigations firm, Expol, has achieved two internationally recognised certifications.
The Prospect Hill company has been certified to ISO 27001, a global standard for managing and protecting sensitive and confidential information, and also ISO 9001 which focuses on quality and consistency in how services are delivered alongside operational discipline and continuous improvement.
While technical in nature, both standards are widely used as international benchmarks for well-run, responsible businesses.
They follow a structured implementation process and confirm that Expol has robust systems in place to safeguard data, work efficiently and continue improving how it supports clients across the business.
The milestone comes as Expol continues to work with organisations across sectors such as financial services, eGaming, insurance and legal where expectations around data security, governance and reliability are increasingly high.
The announcement comes at a time of growing focus on governance and financial crime prevention, both in the island and other regulated jurisdictions.
MONEYVAL launched the Island’s sixth round mutual evaluation in January, assessing its effectiveness in tackling money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. An on-site visit is scheduled for this October.
Rob Kinrade, chief executive at Expol, says the certifications reinforce the firm’s commitment to quality, security and professional best practice across its core service areas.
‘This is an important step for us and reflects the way we approach our work day-to-day.
‘Our clients operate in corporate and regulated environments and rely on us to handle sensitive and often complex matters, so it’s essential we have the right systems in place to support that.
‘While these certifications are technical, at their core they’re about doing things properly - keeping information safe, working in a consistent way and continually improving what we do.
‘They give our clients added confidence in how we operate and the standards we uphold.’