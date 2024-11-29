An Isle of Man company has cemented its presence in the USA by opening a new office in South Dakota.
The move marks another step in the expansion of the Affinity Group, who already have offices in in Malta and the Cayman Islands.
Based in Douglas since 2004, it specialises in providing bespoke corporate services to high-net-worth Individuals (HNWIs) and corporate clients.
The company garnered a reputation services relating to yachting, aviation and egaming on the island before expanding its international presence over years.
Affinity set its sights on America in 2023, initially setting up an office in south Florida in 2023 with the aim of further developing its services in yachting, private wealth and newly launched brand, Affinity Sports.
Affinity Sports is a financial service aimed at providing support and advice to professional athletes and their families.
The company says it has been actively strengthening its presence in the U.S, particularly in the sports and private wealth sectors, by building a trusted network of intermediaries across the country.
Affinity says its new office in South Dakota represents a strategic move to further enhance the company’s global corporate services.
According to the group. South Dakota’s strong legal framework and ‘unmatched’ advantages in trust administration have created a favourable environment for the company to trade in.
Andy Morgan, Group CEO, said: ‘Expanding into South Dakota is a natural step for Affinity Group.
‘The state's esteemed reputation as a leading trust jurisdiction aligns perfectly with our mission to provide tailored solutions for the sophisticated needs of our high-net-worth clients. This expansion enables us to offer enhanced private wealth services in a jurisdiction renowned for its trust innovation and asset protection.
‘We look forward to delivering tremendous value to our clients in South Dakota and continuing to strengthen our presence in the U.S. market.’
Earlier this year, the Affinity Group was named Trust Company of the Year (Isle of Man) at the Citywealth International Financial Centre Awards 2024.