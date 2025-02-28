Two new dads from the Isle of Man are using artificial intelligence to transform the way people find jobs in the island.
Daniel Martin and Guy Wood have launched jobsearch.im, an AI-driven job platform designed to streamline the hiring process for both employers and job seekers.
The idea for the website came from their own frustrations with the local job market.
Dan, a recent university graduate, struggled to find tech roles in the island due to outdated job listings and a lack of transparency.
Meanwhile, Guy, who runs an executive search firm, frequently met candidates who found job hunting unnecessarily complicated.
Determined to find a better way, the pair combined their expertise to create a platform that makes recruitment faster, easier and more transparent.
The site automatically pulls job listings from company career pages, removing the need for employers to manually post vacancies.
It also offers unlimited hiring for a fixed monthly fee, doing away with the traditional per-hire model.
Building a business on sleepless nights
Launching a start-up is never easy, but doing it while becoming first-time dads added an extra challenge.
Over the past year, Dan and Guy developed the platform in their spare time - often between midnight bottle feeds and early-morning coding sessions.
Their babies, Imogen and Lawrence, arrived just weeks apart, meaning both families experienced the chaos of sleepless nights alongside the demands of building a new business.
Thankfully, their partners, Holly and Elissa are on hand to provide unwavering support — mastering multitasking by keeping the babies thriving and the dads (relatively) sane, all while politely ignoring their increasingly wild start-up ideas.
Despite the long hours, they say the hard work has been worth it.
And add that if they can survive months of sleep deprivation, ‘fixing the Isle of Man’s job market should be a breeze’.
How It Works
The platform uses AI technology to address common hiring challenges:
- Automatic job listings: The system syncs with company websites to ensure job vacancies are always up to date, reducing admin work for employers.
- Fixed pricing: Businesses can make unlimited hires for a set monthly fee, eliminating costly per-hire charges.
- Enhanced employer branding: Companies can create custom profiles to showcase their workplace culture, benefits, and hiring processes.
- Targeted job marketing: Listings are actively promoted through digital advertising, job alerts, and employer content to ensure vacancies reach the right candidates.
Looking to the Future
Dan and Guy are now inviting local businesses to see how the website can help with their recruitment needs.
‘We’d love to chat with any employers who want to make hiring simpler and more efficient,’ said Dan.
‘Whether it’s over a coffee or a virtual meeting, we’re keen to show how our platform can save time and money.’
To learn more or discuss how Jobsearch can support your hiring needs, visit jobsearch.im or drop the guys an email at [email protected].