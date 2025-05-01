Chris Kissack, business development manager at trust and corporate services provider Acclaim Limited, has become the first individual in the island to earn the Open Data Institute’s (ODI) Data Ethics Professional certification.
This certification from the Open Data Institute (ODI) is globally recognised and equips professionals to lead on ethical, responsible use of data and artificial intelligence.
A spokesperson for the Douglas firm said about the qualification: ‘It marks a meaningful step for the island as conversations around AI shift from adoption to accountability.
‘It also reflects Acclaim’s broader focus on equipping its team and the wider business community with the tools needed to navigate emerging technologies responsibly.’
Mr Kissack added: ‘I am incredibly proud to have qualified as a certified data ethics professional with the Open Data Institute, not just because it was a lot of study and hard work, but because it will enhance our services to our clients.
‘How businesses and professionals obtain, use, and share data has never been more important, so understanding and being able to utilise different frameworks and methodologies is incredibly valuable.
‘Being the first in the island to obtain this accreditation is a career highlight for me, something I could not have achieved without the incredible encouragement and support from my colleagues at Acclaim, but I hope it will not be long before other data professionals on the island follow suit, bolstering the Isle of Man’s reputation for a centre of excellence for data and AI.’
Stuart Coleman, director of learning and consultancy at the London-based Open Data Institute, said: ‘Chris joins hundreds of Data Ethics Professionals all around the world.
‘Data ethics and responsible AI are pressing concerns for many organisations across a wide range of sectors.
‘The Data Ethics Professional certification gives people the tools and skills they need to build trust and transparency, ensuring that their organisations are well placed to maximise the benefits of data and AI while minimising the risks.
‘The Open Data Institute is very pleased that Chris has joined many other data leaders from around the world.’
Chris’s achievement comes as the Isle of Man launched its government-led AI initiative (Activate AI) last year, designed to raise awareness, education, and adoption of AI across the island.
Led by Digital Isle of Man, the programme brings together public and private partners to deliver practical, grounded guidance on emerging technologies.
As a training partner, Acclaim Limited has delivered workshops and shared insights to help businesses move from theory to action, ensuring that ethics and responsibility remain at the heart of innovation.
Founded in 2006, Acclaim Limited is a licensed trust and corporate services provider based in Hill Street.
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!