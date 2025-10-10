Isle of Man Energy is no stranger to the Awards for Excellence.
It won ‘Company of the Year’ in 2013 for its natural conversion project and has acted as a sponsor for many years.
This year, they’re sponsoring the ‘Excellence in Customer Service’ category. Something they know a lot about seeing as they won the exact same award back in 2019.
‘Customer service is at the heart of everything a business should do, and it's at the heart of our business. Isle of Man Energy have been at the heart of the community for nearly 190 years, and we hope to be part of the community of the island for as many years to come.’
That’s the words of Aidan Baglow, he’s Isle of Man Energy’s managing director and speaks with palpable enthusiasm when it comes to doing right by their clients.
‘We've had some challenges over the years, but we've invested heavily in our people to get the right people with the right skills at every part of the business.
‘With everything we do we're always considering our customers, and the feedback received about our people is always positive, which we’re delighted about.’
When Isle of Man Energy won the category six years ago, it was for their use of an innovative ‘Customer Engagement System’, helping turn customer contacts into valuable insights to improve services across the business.
As a sponsor, Aidan’s excited to see what other finalists come up with: ‘Customer service goes back so many years, but it's great to see innovative, new ways of looking after customers and how those nominated are supporting the island community.
‘Embracing new technology is key. At Isle of Man Energy, we're always looking for ways to use that technology to serve customers better, such as our new customer portal.’
Isle of Man Energy has always had an innovative streak. It was originally known as the Douglas Gas Light Company and dates back to 1836. The company embodied the technical innovation of the day, providing islanders with gas lighting for homes and businesses.
‘That technical innovation has continued with the new energy transition to Net Zero and the move to lower carbon appliances, so things like hybrid heat pumps and smart energy controls along with biofuels such as biomethane and bioLPG.’ Aidan tells me.
‘We’re also supporting customers to use less energy and be more energy efficient through our free “Home Comfort Check” and protecting vulnerable customers in our community through our “Priority Customer Register” and working with charities such as the Salvation Army debt service, helping people out of fuel poverty.’
Supporting our community is at the heart of the reason Isle of Man Energy has chosen to take part in the Awards for Excellence again and again.
‘The awards show the island at its best. And that’s really important for attracting inward investment for the island. There's some amazing work being done right now and it's something we should really be proud of.’
- The Awards for Excellence take place on Thursday, November 20. Please email [email protected] for ceremony tickets and further info.