Island facilities management firm Prospero has appointed Marc Marshall as head of projects.
The Tromode business says the appointment reflects growing demand for integrated project and facilities management services, with clients seeking partners who can support everything from refurbishment and construction projects through to ongoing maintenance, compliance and building management.
Employing more than 300 people across the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey, Prospero brings together expertise across engineering, compliance, cleaning, maintenance and project delivery, enabling clients to access a wide range of services through a single provider.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Marc joins the business with extensive experience spanning both construction and facilities management, having led teams, delivered projects and managed client relationships throughout his career.’
Speaking about his appointment, Marc said: ‘What attracted me to Prospero was the opportunity to join a business with a strong reputation and a genuinely diverse range of expertise.
‘Having specialist teams working together across projects, maintenance and compliance creates real advantages for clients.
‘It allows projects to be delivered with a clear understanding of the wider operational requirements of a building, both during and after completion.’
Prospero managing director Matt Smith said the appointment forms part of the company's continued investment in its people and capabilities. He said: ‘Many organisations are looking for a more joined-up approach to managing their buildings and estates.
‘Rather than coordinating multiple contractors, they want a trusted partner who can understand their requirements and deliver solutions across a range of disciplines.
‘That is where Prospero is different. Our teams work collaboratively across projects, engineering, compliance and facilities management, giving clients access to a breadth of expertise that is rarely found within a single organisation.
‘Marc's experience will further strengthen that offering and help us continue delivering high-quality projects and services for our clients.’