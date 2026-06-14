An organisation that represents doctors on the Isle of Man says a vote of no confidence by members led to Manx Care leaders stepping down.
Manx Care's chief executive Teresa Cope and chair Professor Wendy Reid have both announced they are stepping down while interim director of operations Shaun Stacey will leave Manx Care at the end of July.
Since then, Manx Care has appointed Dr Chris Stockport as its interim chief executive officer following a competitive selection process. Dr Stockport will take up the role for an initial six-month period from July 1.
The Medical Staff Committee (MSC) has welcomed the appointment of Dr Stockport which it says is a ‘necessary leadership change directly precipitated by our historic vote of no confidence just two weeks ago’.
In a statement the MSC added: ‘We consider this appointment, which has prompted personnel changes among senior executives due to an overwhelming mandate from clinicians, as a vital first step toward a positive transformation.
‘However, let there be no illusion, placing one doctor in an interim CEO role does not suddenly make Manx Care a medically led organisation. Structural transformation cannot be achieved by a single personnel change.
‘We expect immediate, decisive action to dismantle a toxic management culture and put patients firmly back at the center of care.’
But the MSC believes a lot more work is needed to turn Manx Care around and make it more effective.
The MSC statement says: ‘A leadership change at the highest level alone cannot resolve a systemic, deeply rooted crisis.
‘Two weeks ago, the MSC called a vote of no confidence in the Manx Care Board. Of the 133 doctors across all grades who participated, an overwhelming 88% voted that they had no confidence in the current leadership.
‘The preparations for this vote directly triggered the departure of key Manx Care figures. While clearing out this tier of management is a necessary consequence of this vote, replacing personnel is simply not enough. We also look forward to further executive and non-executive changes.’
The MSC is demanding a number of changes including the eradicate of what it deems ‘toxic managerialism and structural flaws’, establish a genuine, system-wide clinical leadership, enforcing board accountability and driving cultural transformation and appointing a dedicated culture guardian to oversee such changes.
The MSC statement added: ‘We forward to collaborating constructively with Dr Stockport in his interim capacity. We expect him to use this mandate to begin dismantling the flawed arm's-length structure, restoring broken trust, and helping build the exceptional, patient-centred health service the Manx public deserves.’
The appointment of dr Stockport comes at a significant time for the island's healthcare provider, with a governance review currently being undertaken between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Manx Care.
According to Manx Care, a key focus during Dr Stockport's tenure will be leading the organisation through that review process.
Dr Stockport has served as Manx Care's Executive Medical Director since March 2025 and brings more than 20 years' experience as a qualified GP.
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