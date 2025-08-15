Utmost Wealth Solutions has reported £5.3 billion in gross inflows for the first half of 2025, more than double the £2.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.
The insurance-based wealth solutions provider, part of Utmost Group plc, said the inflows represented 78 per cent of total inflows for the whole of 2024.
Net flows for the six months to June reached £2 billion, up from a net outflow of £1.1 billion in the first half of 2024. The company’s total assets under administration (AUA) rose to £107.1 billion from £103.5 billion at the end of last year.
The firm said the growth was driven by strong performance in the UK and Continental Europe, following its acquisition of Lombard International. All regions delivered improved results compared to the same period last year.
Chief executive Paul Thompson said: ‘Utmost has continued to build on the growth that we experienced in the second half of last year to deliver a record-breaking first half.
‘We have capitalised on our acquisition of Lombard International, realising £2.0bn in net flows driven by a doubling of gross inflows compared to the same period last year.
‘This performance is a testament to the benefits of combining Lombard with Utmost, the capability of our teams and the clarity of our strategy. We have continued to execute with discipline, focusing on delivering robust long-term value and capitalising on broader macroeconomic trends.
‘I am excited about our long-term prospects. We have an excellent platform and are well placed to build on this strong momentum.’
The group will publish its full half-year results in early September.
Utmost Group plc provides insurance and savings products through its Utmost International and Utmost Life and Pensions businesses and is supervised by the Prudential Regulation Authority.