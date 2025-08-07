Sovereign Trust (Isle of Man) has appointed a new managing director.
Diane Dentith has stepped aside after 23 years in the role at the Douglas firm, which provides a range of corporate and private client services, including company formation, trust and foundation administration and pension solutions.
Diane will now concentrate on her role as managing director of the overall Sovereign Group and will also remain on the company’s board of directors.
Originally from Scotland, Diane moved to the Isle of Man in 1982 and joined The Sovereign Group at its inception in 1987.
Her journey with the business has included two stints in Gibraltar and another in the Turks & Caicos Islands before finally returning to the Isle of Man in 2002.
Succeeding Diane as managing director is Kerry Scholes, who will also continue in her current role as director of trusts, pensions and compliance.
Kerry joined as a trust and company administrator in 2010 and gained a diploma in international trust management from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) in 2012.
Kerry was on the STEP Isle of Man branch board for 10 years and held the position of chair for four years before stepping down last December.
Sovereign Trust Isle of Man has also appointed Sharon Lannigan to the new role of director of business development and marketing.
Moving to the island in 2000 on leaving the Royal Air Force, Sharon gained her financial planning certificate in 2002, certificate in investment administration in 2004 and became a member of STEP in 2008.
Joining Sovereign in 2023, Sharon works closely with the company’s client relationship managers, administration team and the other directors.
Her client-facing role includes the new business enquires, liaising with other offices on proposed new business, and looking after the day-to-day business for a portfolio of clients.
Anna Lowey continues on the board as director of administration.
Having joined as fresh-faced junior in 2011, she is testament to the development pathways within Sovereign.
Working hard and completing a variety of professional qualifications, Anna is now an affiliate member of the Chartered Governance Institute, the only globally recognised chartered professional body for governance professionals.
Another long-standing member of staff, Gill Graham, has retired as human resources director at Sovereign Trust (IoM).
Gill moved from her long-term Isle of Man base to join Sovereign’s Portugal office before returning to the island in 2008.
Gill has performed a myriad of roles across the group and was the company’s longest serving employee.
A spokesperson for the Christian Road-based business added: ‘She will be missed but we wish her a long and happy retirement.’
