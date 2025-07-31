An island recruitment agency, which specialises in the iGaming sector, has added three seasoned professionals to its growing team.
Andrew Shimmin has joined Bullfinch Recruitment as managing director, Rob Power as vice-president of growth and customer experience and Alice Dodd as senior talent consultant.
All three share a professional heritage with Bullfinch’s co-founders, Tom Luesley and Terri Wilcox, having worked together during their time at PokerStars (later The Stars Group and now part of Flutter Entertainment).
Speaking about the firm A spokesperson for firm added: ‘This background equips them with unparalleled sector knowledge and tight-knit industry relationships.’
Andrew brings nearly a decade of in-house leadership at PokerStars and Apex Group, where he led global talent acquisition across 22 countries.
In his new role, Andrew will spearhead Bullfinch’s AI-driven recruitment strategies.
He said: ‘I’m excited to lead Bullfinch at this pivotal moment.
‘Our innovative spirit and shared iGaming experience position us to deliver unmatched results for clients.’
Rob was formerly vice-president of talent acquisition at Pragmatic Play, Scopely and PokerStars.
He initially engaged with Bullfinch as a customer, but impressed by its model and potential, he joined the team to help scale growth and enhance client satisfaction.
He said: ‘Becoming part of Bullfinch feels natural - I’ve seen first hand the company’s ability to disrupt the market.
‘I’m excited to help shape both client experience and strategic expansion.’
Alice has a proven track record placing senior talent across iGaming markets.
Her role will focus on strengthening Bullfinch’s delivery across commercial and technology teams.
She said: ‘I was ready to take the next step in my career, and this felt like the right transition to make – I'm excited to bring my background of working for global companies and small-scale start-ups to find the right people and move their careers forward.’