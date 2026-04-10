Douglas-based casino games supplier Flatdog Games has been shortlisted for the International Compliance Association (ICA) Compliance Awards Europe 2026 in the gambling and gaming compliance programme of the year category.
The awards celebrate outstanding achievements, collaboration and innovation across the compliance and financial crime prevention community.
Following a thorough judging process by a panel of highly influential figures within the compliance sector, the Manx firm was shortlisted ahead of the official awards ceremony at Westminster Park Plaza, London at the end of June.
Among others, the judging panel included Lisa Bennett, legal compliance director at Mastercard; Jon Duffy, senior vice-president of corporate assurance and regulatory affairs at Genting Casinos UK; and Caroline Braddock, ethics and compliance officer at Rolls-Royce.
Lee Hills, co-founder of Hill Street-based Flatdog Games, said: ‘Being shortlisted for this award is a validation of the work we've done to raise compliance standards in the gambling sector.
‘Our focus has been on understanding emerging typologies and developing proportionate, non-intrusive systems that protect businesses, strengthen supply chain integrity and avoid unnecessary operational burden.
‘Recognition from the ICA and the judging panel suggests this approach is resonating and, importantly, delivering in practice.
‘Flatdog Games' entry highlighted its comprehensive compliance programme, demonstrating excellence in data protection, regulatory adherence and governance standards.’
Pekka Dare, president of ICA, commented: ‘On behalf of ICA, I would like to personally congratulate Flatdog Games on being shortlisted as a finalist.
‘All of the entrants represent the very best of what our industry has to offer, and I am looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the awards ceremony on June 25 in London.’
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