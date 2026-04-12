Ferry services between the Isle of Man and the north west of England continue to be disrupted by high winds in the Irish Sea.
Sunday’s early fastcraft sailing between Douglas and Liverpool and the scheduled return journey at 11.15am were cancelled early this morning, while the Manxman’s scheduled crossing to Heysham tonight and the return journey in the early hours of Monday morning have also been cancelled.
The day’s earlier Heysham sailings are operating as normal, while the Manannan is expected to resume service at 3pm with its afternoon crossing to Liverpool.
The return journey is set to depart Liverpool at 7.15pm.
Instead of heading to Lancashire this evening, the Manxman will head to Larne in Northern Ireland at 7.30pm, returning at 2.30am tomorrow morning.