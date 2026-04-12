Emergency services from Peel and Douglas responded to a shed fire in the Greeba area on Sunday afternoon.
It is believed to have been caused by a nearby garden waste burn which was spread by a gust of wind.
Station officer Quirk said: ‘At 3.50pm this afternoon (April 12) major appliances from Douglas and Peel Stations responded to reports of a structure fire at a property in Greeba.
‘On arrival, crews discovered a shed on fire and breathing apparatus teams, using high pressure hosereels, quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it spreading to a nearby property.
‘It is believed that the gusty winds caused a nearby garden waste burn, to spread.
‘Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.
‘For anyone considering having a garden bonfire we'd like to issue the following advice:
‘Ensure you build bonfires, or use any garden incinerator bins well away from buildings, hedges, sheds and any combustible materials.
‘Always check the weather conditions and continue to monitor for any change in wind direction or strength.
‘Never leave a fire unattended, no matter how small and ensure it is fully extinguished.
‘Have a garden hose or water available nearby.
‘Remember, burn only natural garden waste and not household rubbish, plastics or synthetic materials.’