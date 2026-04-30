Businesses from the Isle of Man have helped raise more than £241,000 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) over the past year.
The total was generated by corporate partners from across Cumbria and the Isle of Man, supporting the charity’s work providing emergency medical care, including on the island.
GNAAS marked the fundraising milestone with an appreciation event at its Cumbria base in Langwathby, Penrith, where partners were invited to learn more about the service’s work.
Guests heard from staff including chief executive Joe Garcia MBE and members of the critical care team, as well as a former patient who spoke about her experience following a serious road traffic collision.
The charity said the funds raised would help keep its helicopters operational across the region, which includes the Isle of Man.
Senior corporate relationship manager Natasha Banks said the support from businesses had been ‘truly remarkable’.
She said: ‘At the moment our charity needs to raise £9.6m a year to remain operational, so we’re incredibly grateful for our corporate partners across Cumbria and the Isle of Man who play a vital role in helping us continue our life-saving work.
‘The funds raised will make a real difference to patients and their families when they need us most.’
GNAAS operates across the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Isle of Man, covering more than 8,000 square miles.
Its crews, made up of specialist doctors and paramedics, respond to the most serious incidents and aim to deliver hospital-level care at the scene.
The organisation is entirely charitably funded and relies on donations and fundraising to maintain its service.
Businesses can join the corporate partner scheme by raising a minimum of £5,000, with higher tiers offering additional benefits and support for the charity’s work.