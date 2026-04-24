A Douglas mum and her friends have raised nearly £16,000 for the charity linked to hospital that helped treat her young son’s brain tumour.
Rebekah Dalrymple completed last week’s Manchester Marathon alongside Emma Riley, Susie Charker, Suzanne Gray and Christina Fowkes. The sixth member of the group Ashlea Tracey had to defer her entry because of injury.
Speaking about the experience Rebekah said: ‘I am so proud of Team Hector.
‘Going into the marathon, a few of us were carrying injuries and weren’t even sure we’d make it to the start line, so for all five of us to cross the finish line feels incredible.
‘Personally, I found the day really tough. The first 10k felt in-line with my training, but once my injury flared up, I was in constant pain until numbness set in around 35k. It was mentally and physically brutal.
‘I knew early on that the race I had hoped for was out of reach, but what kept me going was knowing we had already raised nearly £15,000. Finishing became about making every step count for everyone who had supported us.’
Rebekah was quick to thank her fellow runners and those who have donated to the cause: ‘In many ways, it feels like a metaphor for life. Over the past 18 months, we’ve learned that things don’t always go to plan, but you can still get through them, no matter how hard they feel.
‘That’s why what Emma, Suzanne, Susie, Ashlea and Christina have done means so much.
‘From the moment Hector was first diagnosed, through treatment and to today, we’ve been surrounded by incredible support. So many people have wanted to help, but often there’s very little anyone can actually do.
‘They turned that helplessness into action, committing to intense training, covering extensive travel, accommodation, kit and physio costs, giving up family time, organising fundraisers, and putting so much of themselves into this marathon. It has really meant the world to us.
‘And to every friend, family member, neighbour or stranger who has wanted to help in any way, by supporting this effort, you truly have.
‘Although I crossed the finish line feeling disappointed that the race didn’t go to plan, our amazing support crew saw it very differently, they cheered, jumped, and lifted us up every time they saw us, even my 21-year-old Hugo was impressed.
‘When I finished, Hector and my daughter Dottie said: “We knew you would win” which made me laugh at first, but maybe they’re right.
‘When I look at how well Hector is doing, the incredible friends and family around us, and the strength of support from our community, I realise that, in the ways that matter most, I really have won.
‘Thank you so much to everyone who has donated. It was a privilege to hand over the donation to our friends at The Christie last week. As of today, we are close to £16,000, something we never imagined at the start.
‘We feel truly overwhelmed by the support, and Hector is thoroughly enjoying his new celebrity status.’