Two island brass bands are gearing up for their latest musical adventure this weekend in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
The Manx Youth Band and their sister ensemble, Manx Concert Brass, are set to join 33 other bands from Scotland, Yorkshire, the Midlands and the North West.
Recently performing at the North West Regional Championships last month, both bands are preparing again to perform in the Marine Hall at the Fleetwood Contest.
Bands will compete across five sections, with the event reaching full capacity some months ago.
The Fleetwood Contest has been on a 13-year hiatus and is a highly popular event in the musical calendar.
Band chairman Stephen Maddocks says the competition promises a vibrant showcase of musical talent, bringing together performers of all ages and experience levels.
‘This weekend is a wonderful opportunity and should be an enjoyable experience for all the players involved. To be part of such a well-supported contest, especially one returning after so many years, is incredibly exciting and gives our musicians the chance to perform and represent the island on a wider stage.
‘We are extremely grateful for the support of the Steam Packet Company and the Isle of Man Arts Council, and both Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass will be proud to fly the flag for the island at such a memorable celebration of brass band music.’
The Manx Youth Band will compete in the Fourth Section, while Manx Concert Brass will take part in the Championship Section, where the highest-placed band not already qualified will earn an invitation to the 2027 British Open Brass Band Championship.
This event allows each band to select their own work, which will be revealed on the day, unlike the recent regional competition where all bands had to perform the same piece.