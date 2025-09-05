A Douglas-based fitness technology firm is partnering with the Isle of Man netball squad ahead of the latter’s maiden appearance in the Singapore Nations Cup.
Myzone Holdings Limited, which is headquartered on Prospect Hill, has equipped the squad with a set of its heart-rate monitors which are used by athletes and individuals around the world.
The company was founded and began manufacturing fitness trackers in the island back in 2011.
The donation gives the squad the tools to track effort, maximise performance, and stay motivated as they prepare for their upcoming international tournament in Asia.
The squad’s head of physical performance Ben Carling said: ‘We are delighted to partner with Myzone, and a big thank you for supplying heart rate monitors to the Isle of Man squad.
‘In my role as head of physical performance, this technology will provide valuable insight to help us prepare in greater detail for our upcoming international tournament in Singapore.
‘Building on a successful last campaign, this is another step forward for Isle of Man Netball.’
Phil Whittam, director of corporate affairs at Myzone, added: ‘As an Isle of Man company, we are proud to invest in the success of our island athletes.
‘Supporting Isle of Man Netball not only reflects our roots in the island but also demonstrates the global relevance of the technology created here.’
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!