Douglas accounting and business advisory firm Moore Dixon is to open a new office in the Falkland Islands next month.
Ahead of opening the office in Stanley, the Isle of Man headquartered firm has appointed Tracey Prior as its new international head of office for the Falklands.
The business has previously maintained a strong presence in the remote British island, which is situated in South Atlantic, through regular visits.
Tracey brings extensive leadership experience as a chartered accountant, having held numerous senior management roles both prior to and following her move to the Falkland Islands in 2021.
She said: ‘I’m delighted to be joining the team at Moore Dixon and look forward to leading and growing the new office in the Falkland Islands.
‘This is an exciting opportunity to develop and grow the professional services offer in the Falklands.
‘I look forward to building strong relationships with clients across the Islands and supporting the development of the next generation of skilled accountants.’
Moore Dixon say the move will strengthen on-island accounting and assurance services and reducing reliance on remote providers in the Falkland Islands.
Supported by SG Accounts, a local affiliated firm, Tracey will oversee the delivery of financial services as part of the Moore Global Network.
She will also lead the establishment of a full-time chartered accountancy training office to create new career pathways and support sustainable economic growth in the Falklands.
Partner at Moore Dixon in the Isle of Man Clive Dixon said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have Tracey on board.
‘Her exceptional background and profound understanding of the unique opportunities and challenges inherent to island life make her exceptionally well-suited to lead our operations and further our ongoing commitment to the Falkland Islands.’