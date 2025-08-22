A telecoms company says this year’s Manx Grand Prix will see increased use of technology to support rider safety and improve the experience for spectators.
For the third year, Sure is again the official telecommunications partner for the races, providing free WiFi across the Grandstand and Paddock, as well as 4G coverage around the course.
The 4G network is used to support the event’s digital flag system and Race Control operations, allowing organisers to monitor live activity on the circuit and respond quickly to incidents.
Sure has also announced a 15% discount on its pay monthly plans for TT marshals, in recognition of their role in supporting both the Manx Grand Prix and the TT.
The company will also be running a shop at the Grandstand during the event, selling MGP radios and pay-as-you-go SIM cards for visitors and handing out free Manx Grand Prix merchandise.
Mike Phillips, Sure’s Isle of Man chief executive, said: ‘Every year we love being involved with the iconic Manx races and this time we wanted to give something extra on top of our technology as a thank you to the dedicated community of marshals and spectators who make these races possible.
‘Motorbike racing is fast paced and high octane, and we want everyone to share the moments that make it such an amazing spectacle.’
The Manx Grand Prix is a motorcycle road racing event held each August on the Isle of Man’s TT Mountain Course, traditionally seen as an entry point for amateur riders aiming to compete in the Isle of Man TT.
This year, it is being held in tandem with the revived Classic TT, which was last held in 2019 before Covid.
A spokesperson for the Classic TT said the event ‘promised to be a celebration of motorcycle racing heritage, paying homage to the legendary riders and iconic machines that shaped these golden eras of TT racing.’