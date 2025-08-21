A government body that aims to create more affordable housing in the island is looking for people to oversee its work.
The Isle of Man Government is establishing a housing agency within the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
The agency is being created to accelerate the construction of affordable homes and improve access to housing.
The new housing agency will take over the DoI’s social housing and affordable housing schemes.
Income from them will be ringfenced, helping to provide capital for future projects. Funding will also come from developers, in lieu of building affordable homes themselves.
Public sector housing in the Isle of Man is provided by a variety of housing authorities, which manage different areas of the island.
These areas consist of Braddan, Castletown, Douglas, Onchan, Peel, Port Erin, Port St Mary and Ramsey. The DoI provides public-sector housing in areas where there is no functioning housing authority.
The housing agency will only manage government-owned social housing and will not manage local authority housing stock.
To ensure the housing agency benefits from a wide range of expertise and perspectives, the DoI will be advertising for unpaid external advisory board members.
These individuals will play a vital role in shaping the agency’s strategic direction, overseeing delivery, and ensuring alignment with government priorities.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said: ‘Our vision is now simple and ambitious: build more affordable homes. The housing agency represents a big step forward in that objective.
‘Housing remains a key issue for the island and we are looking for unpaid external board directors who can ensure that we deliver.’
Staff already employed in the DoI will run the agency, meaning it will not incur any extra cost to the taxpayer.