JM Project Management Ltd wants to build the homes at the back of the recently built Crosby Meadows estate, close to the bowling green and cricket round.
The site was previously the subject of a planning application which was refused at appeal, with concerns raised about first-time buyer homes built on another part of the land, as well as over-development and the impact on neighbouring properties.
The land has already been cleared and was used as a compound during the earlier adjacent development.
The applicant says the new scheme will fit in with the rest of the estate.
In the application, they say: ‘The proposed houses are of the same style and character as previously constructed to the Crosby Meadows development with the exception of five bungalows.
‘The roads are intended to be adopted and link to the existing Crosby Meadows development. There are no fences or hedges, or planting above 1m in height to the frontage of the proposed houses and sight lines from driveways are therefore adequate.
‘The previous development Crosby Meadows allowed for future development and this development links into this.’
Most of the new properties proposed for the site will be four-bedroom homes but the developer says affordable homes will make up part of the plans.
He said: ‘It is proposed to provide affordable housing to a different part of the Crosby Meadows site which is not directly connected to the application site.
‘This is to be in the form of four two-bedroom houses and a commuted sum that may also be applicable, which is being submitted concurrently with this application.
An area of amenity space is planned to the south of the development, incorporating a balancing pond designed to help alleviate flooding. This will be complemented by a landscaped area with a variety of trees.
The applicant says the amenity space allocation has been ‘deliberately oversized to allow for further development on the site and that this would utilise this area as part of any future development’.
The applicant continues: ‘The amenity space to the south is well connected to the Heritage trail and also integrates with the existing footpath link to Peel Road and the retail area as well as the Cricket Pitch / Football pitch to the Memorial Playing Fields.’
All houses will have a minimum of two car parking spaces, with 22 in all, in addition to garages and storage for bikes.
The Crosby Meadows estate was built several years ago with the first families moving in at the beginning of 2020 - just before the Covid pandemic.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.