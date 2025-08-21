Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, said: ‘Since work began on the CAMHS waiting list at the end of last year, the waiting list has halved – this is a great indication of the positive work going on in Integrated Mental Health Services. In addition, we’ve seen a really positive reaction to our Mental Health First Contact Practitioner, who has been incredibly well received by GPs. This early intervention approach aims to support patients with emerging mental health difficulties and provide relevant support, advice and interventions to meet their needs. We absolutely want to roll this out across more practices.’