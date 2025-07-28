Simcocks Advocates has been awarded a Band 1 ranking in the 2025 Chambers High Net Worth guide for its work in offshore trusts.
The firm’s Private Client team was recognised for its technical knowledge and client service, with advocates Phil Games and Kevin O’Loughlin receiving individual recommendations.
Chambers & Partners, an independent legal directory, ranks firms and individuals across six bands, with Band 1 representing the highest level. Rankings are based on criteria including legal expertise, conduct, client service and commercial awareness.
Simcocks, which celebrated its 75th anniversary back in 2024, is a leading Isle of Man law firm which offers a range of legal services to corporate and private clients.
The firm’s Private Client team advises on both contentious and non-contentious trust matters, acting for corporate trustees, high-net-worth individuals and families. The team also works with the firm’s litigation department on disputes relating to trusts.
Phil Games, CEO and head of the Private Client team, received a Band 1 individual ranking. A source quoted in the guide said: ‘Phil Games is extremely experienced, commercially astute, personable and solutions-oriented.’
Kevin O’Loughlin, who has been consistently recognised in past editions, was also commended. One testimonial said: ‘Kevin has excellent technical knowledge.’ Another added: ‘Kevin O’Loughlin is extremely knowledgeable.’
Client feedback included in the guide described Simcocks as having ‘a huge amount of knowledge and experience’ and praised the team’s ability to explain complex matters clearly.
Commenting on the firm’s ranking, Mr Games said: ‘We’re proud to have attained Band 1 status again this year. Independent directories such as Chambers & Partners are so useful for clients to see what areas each law firm and lawyer excels in, and we are grateful to be ranked so highly once again.’