Campaigners say that a number of UK politicians have added their support to growing calls for a new inquiry into the Summerland fire, ahead of the tragedy’s 52nd anniversary.
The Justice for Summerland Campaign Group is seeking to overturn the original ‘death by misadventure’ verdict, which was returned after the 1973 fire that killed 50 people and injured 80 at the Douglas holiday complex.
The group says that fresh evidence has been submitted to the Attorney General and are urging authorities to re-examine the legal findings, which they argue have never delivered justice for those affected.
And they cited the fact that several Members of Parliament have now publicly backed the group’s efforts. In a joint statement, Sarah Hall MP, Charlotte Nichols MP, Paul Davies MP and Ian Byrne MP said: ‘For too long the families affected by this devastating tragedy have not had the answers they needed. We hope that the survivors and families of those who lost their lives can finally get justice.’
Many of those who died in the blaze were visitors from the UK. The campaign group says support has been building across constituencies, with people contacting their MPs to request action.
Tina Brennen, who witnessed the fire as a teenager, said: ‘Support from UK MPs has gathered momentum. This is no longer a local issue - it is a national one that deserves attention and accountability.’
Ms Brennen became involved in the campaign after befriending Jackie Hallam, who lost her mother and best friend in the fire. The group is also calling for a permanent memorial at the site, which is owned by the Isle of Man Government.
‘My hopes have always been to see a memorial there, proportionate in size to this huge disaster which resonated around the world,’ she said. ‘At each one minute's silence on the site, we have nowhere to lay our tribute, except on the dirt.’
Campaigners say any future proposals for the Summerland site, situated on Douglas promenade, must include a permanent tribute to the people who lost their lives in the tragedy. They argue that despite decades of remembrance events, there has never been an official marker at the site to reflect the scale of the loss.
A memorial service will take place at the Summerland site on Friday, August 2, with a one-minute silence held at 7pm. A ‘wall of faces’ projection will be displayed to commemorate the victims.
An exhibition will also run at the Villa Marina Arcade from August 2 to 9, open daily from 10am to 4pm, exploring the history of Summerland before and after the fire.
Northern Ireland-based Phoenix Law is representing the campaign group. The firm, which specialises in human rights cases, is led by solicitor Darragh Makin.
The group says it will continue to push for official recognition and justice, with the support of both local campaigners and UK political figures. They believe public awareness remains a key part of ensuring the victims are not forgotten.