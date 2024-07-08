An Isle of Man law firm has celebrated the tenth anniversary of one of its teams.
DQ Advocates marked its Regulatory and Compliance (R&C) team’s first decade in existence with a special celebration at The Loft in Douglas’s 1886.
According to firm, the event brought together clients, friends and colleagues to celebrate a decade of dedication and achievements.
Led by Sinead O’Connor and comprising of key team members Kathryn Sharman and Chris Jennings, the company says the R&C team has consistently set high standards in compliance and regulatory matters since its inception and has significantly expanded its scope and capabilities over the years.
One of the team’s most notable achievements came in 2020 when it launched a new e-learning platform.
The group are also currently working with a local firm to develop Proofdesk - compliance software tailored specifically for the Isle of Man.
Sinead O’Connor, Head of Regulatory and Compliance at DQ Advocates, said: ‘I am incredibly proud of what our team has achieved over the past decade.
‘Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our colleagues. We are grateful to our clients, past and present, for their unwavering support and trust in our expertise.’
Mark Dougherty, Managing Director at DQ Advocates, added: ‘The expertise of our Regulatory and Compliance team is second to none and we are delighted to celebrate its 10th year.
‘We are proud to have one of, if not the leading regulatory team on Island.
‘I extend my heartfelt thanks to the team for their unwavering support and commitment to excellence.
‘Here’s to another decade of achievements.’