Braddan pension and retirement benefits specialist, Boal & Co, is organising the 2024 Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference later this year.
The only event of its kind for the island, this full-day conference will take place at the Comis Hotel on Thursday, November 7.
First held in 2022, the conference is designed for individuals involved with Isle of Man company pension schemes and Group Personal Pensions (GPPs).
The agenda will cover legal, regulatory, investment, administration and audit topics in addition to expert panel discussions.
A certificate for Continuing Professional Development will be provided post event.
The experienced speaker and panel line-up features Boal & Co’s pension experts alongside guest speakers from Keystone Law, CMS, Hymans Robertson, DQ Advocates, Grant Thornton Isle of Man and Mercer as well as representatives from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority (IoMFSA).
Boal & Co group general manager and director Karen Kelly said: ‘We are delighted to once again fill the gap in the local market for pensions governance education.
‘This year’s conference promises to be bigger and better than ever with an impressive speaker line up and a comprehensive range of subject matter.
‘We’re keen for the conference to be an interactive event, with plans for workshops, breakout sessions and audience participation as well as two expert panel discussions, kindly sponsored and hosted by Keystone Law.
‘As always, we have an excellent speaker line up and we’re delighted to welcome representatives from the IoMFSA to give a regulatory update and perspective.’
Comprising a range of technical and general subject matter, the conference is appropriate for a wide-ranging audience including trustees of pension schemes, human resources teams, company directors and other professionals involved with company pensions such as lawyers, accountants and advisers.
For the full speaker line up, agenda and to register, go online to: boalco.com/news/pensions-governance-2024/