The Isle of Man Post Office’s business solutions division has successfully completed a surveillance audit by the International Organisation of Standardisation.
The ISO is an independent, non-governmental, international standard development group that is made up from representatives from more than 160 countries.
A spokesperson for the post office said: ‘Isle of Man Post Office (IoMPO) is proud to share the latest achievements from its business solutions division. Business solutions has successfully completed its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 surveillance audit.
‘The results were outstanding — a clean sheet with no non-conformities. This achievement reflects the continuous commitment and diligence of every team member in maintaining IoMPO’s high standards and driving excellence in everything they do.’
The division also celebrated strong results in its annual customer survey.
Every client rated the service as either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ for product range, timeliness and reliability, whilst confidentiality, account manager support and customer service were rated as ‘excellent’ by all survey participants.
Many clients make use of services such as mail franking, mail production (including mail merge, print and envelopment), document scanning, data capture, mail opening and stationery orders — all designed to help businesses save time, stay organised and run more efficiently.
Elizabeth Raleigh, manager of the business solutions division said: ‘We’re incredibly proud of the feedback we’ve received from our customers.
‘It’s a real sign of the trust they place in us, and how well our team delivers every day.
‘These results go hand-in-hand with our recent ISO audit, where we achieved a clean sheet with no non-conformities. It shows that the quality our clients see on the outside is matched by the standards we follow behind the scenes.
‘Both achievements reflect the same goal — providing dependable, secure and high-quality services for every customer.’
All survey participants had the chance to win £50 worth of foreign currency. The winner, Matt Pressley of Barclays, was presented with his prize by commercial manager Ben Caley.
The IoMPO rebranded its business-facing services under the umbrella name of ‘Business Solutions’ in April 2023, consolidating offerings previously known as Integrated Mailing Solutions (IMS) into a unified suite.
The aim was to streamline access to the post office’s mailing, printing, scanning, dispatch and data services for organisations of all sizes.
- We want to hear from you! If you have workplace news—whether it's a major achievement, a new initiative, an employee success story, or a charity effort—share it with us for possible publication in our newspapers and websites. Email [email protected] with details, and please include a phone number so a reporter can verify information quickly if necessary. Your workplace plays an important role in the Isle of Man community, and we’d love to help highlight its achievements. Get in touch today and let us share your news with our readers!