Lee Hills has officially joined the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA).
Lee is chief executive of SolutionsHub, a Douglas firm which specialises in supporting eGaming businesses with licensing and compliance, particularly within the crypto and blockchain sectors.
IAGA was set up to provide a collaborative forum for industry experts to discuss key issues affecting eGaming globally.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘As director, Lee he has been instrumental in establishing the company as a leading authority in licensing and regulatory compliance for innovative and emerging tech businesses.
‘Under his leadership, SolutionsHub has become renowned for its deep understanding of complex regulatory and operational matters affecting gaming business.
Lee added: ‘I am delighted to be joining IAGA, an organisation I’ve long admired.
‘This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with some of the most respected minds in the field, and to contribute insight from our work at the cutting edge of iGaming and blockchain regulation.’
The International Association of Gaming Advisors includes prominent executives, attorneys, financial experts, regulators, and consultants.
Membership provides access to high-level dialogue on gaming policy, regulatory challenges, and market evolution.
The spokesperson added: ‘With Lee joining its ranks, IAGA gains a unique perspective from the Isle of Man, one of the world’s most forward-thinking regulatory environments, as well as specialist insight into Web3, tokenized economies, and esports betting.’
