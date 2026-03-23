The award recognises organisations that have helped turn maritime tragedy into lasting improvements in safety at sea. It was presented to representatives from the ship registry during a ceremony in Liverpool recently.
The honour takes its name from the MV Derbyshire, a British bulk carrier that sank in the South China Sea during Typhoon Orchid on September 9, 1980.
Tragically, all 44 people on board lost their lives when the vessel went down.
The ship, which was owned by Bibby Line and crewed by Liverpool seafarers, remains the largest British-registered merchant vessel ever lost at sea.
In the years following the disaster, families of the crew challenged the findings of the initial investigation, which had concluded the sinking was caused by extreme weather. Campaigners, including Paul Lambert MBE of the Derbyshire Family Association, spent two decades pushing for a fresh inquiry.
Their efforts eventually led to a re-examination of the tragedy and significant changes in international maritime safety standards. The MV Derbyshire Award was later created to ensure the lessons from the disaster continue to drive improvements across the industry.
The Isle of Man Ship Registry was recognised for more than four decades of work in promoting maritime safety and improving the welfare of seafarers.
Under the leadership of current director Cameron Mitchell and former director Dick Welsh MBE, both former seafarers, the registry has grown into one of the most respected flag administrations in the world.
Its ships consistently achieve strong safety results under the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control, an international system that monitors the standards of vessels operating in European waters.
The registry has also developed initiatives aimed at improving conditions for seafarers working on vessels flying the Isle of Man flag.
In addition, it became the first flag state to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, a global alliance focused on reducing emissions from international shipping.
Steven Jones MNM, a trustee of the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society, said the Isle of Man Ship Registry had played a leading role in shaping the future of responsible shipping.
He said: ‘They actively help shape the future of responsible shipping and understand that maritime safety is about recognising and valuing the people who go to sea, not just the vessels they sail on.’
Mr Mitchell said receiving the award was a significant honour for the organisation.
He said: ‘At the Isle of Man Ship Registry we have always believed that being a quality flag is not just about commercial excellence. It is about partnership, responsibility and a genuine commitment to the seafarers who trust us. This recognition means a great deal to our whole team.’