A weather warning for frost has been issued with temperatures falling below zero in parts of the island overnight.
We may have enjoyed relatively warm and sunny spring weather in the last few days but clear skies mean Ronaldsway Met Office has issued the yellow warning - meaning be aware - which will be in place from 4am to 9am on Monday . That means there could be icy conditions during the morning commute.
Forecaster David Britton said: ‘Under clearer skies overnight surface temperatures will fall below zero in places later tonight and at first tomorrow morning.
‘This will lead to a risk of frost in most places, however northern and western parts of the island will be at less risk due to onshore and light or moderate north to northwest winds.
‘Most places should be reasonably dry given the last few days of settled weather.’
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