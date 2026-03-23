Motorists travelling through White Hoe Industrial Estate can now enjoy two-way traffic once again, as essential refurbishment works at the White Hoe Wastewater Pumping Station have been completed ahead of schedule.
Manx Utilities confirmed that the one-way system, which had been in place since early March, will be removed later today, restoring full access to Old Castletown Road well before the originally planned March 25 reopening.
Concrete tests carried out mid-day verified that the newly laid sections had reached the required strength, allowing the final torquing of covers and removal of traffic management and diversion signage to be safely completed.
The road will reopen at 4.30pm.
The original closure caused significant delays for commuters, with some reporting journeys taking two to three times longer than usual.
Last week, drivers were reminded that ignoring the one-way system was an offence punishable by a £120 fine or court appearance, following reports of vehicles flouting the restrictions.
Speaking last week in Tynwald, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse raised concerns over traffic management and the lack of vehicle flow data, describing the early closure as ‘absolute chaos.’
Manx Utilities chairman John Wannenburgh responded that the closure had been carefully planned months in advance, highlighting the scale of the underground infrastructure involved and the need to ensure safety for both workers and the public.
Although the road is now fully open, Manx Utilities has confirmed that further short-term closures will be necessary to safely progress the Kewaigue wastewater network upgrade.
Single-lane traffic management will continue outside peak periods, with access maintained for local residents and businesses.
Two full weekend closures are scheduled over the Easter holidays on 11–12 April and 18–19 April, and a further three-day period of single-lane management will follow at a later date.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all signage and traffic management arrangements during these works to ensure safety and minimise disruption.