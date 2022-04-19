Isle of Man Ship Registry in sustainability scheme

FuelTrust, the technology company dedicated to creating a trusted and sustainable fuel ecosystem for the marine industry, and Isle of Man Ship Registry, one of the world’s leading registers of ships, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

IoMSR will use FuelTrust’s fuels and emissions digital technology to validate vessels for the flag’s Green Ship scheme and to collaborate on further projects to incentivise and enable emissions reductions.

The agreement will enable ship owners and operators registered with the IOMSR to use FuelTrust’s Bunker Insights product to predict, measure and authenticate their fleets’ emissions reductions.

IoMSR will accept FuelTrust’s AI-based validation of a vessel’s performance regarding its emissions and fuel quality programs.

This will make vessels using Bunker Insights eligible for IOMSR’s green ship designation and benefit from discounts or offerings on their annual registration fee.

The Green Ship discount programme is available to operators of cargo ships, commercial yachts or passenger ships that invest in biofuel, alternative fuels, wind, or shore-side energy technology. FuelTrust and IOMSR will collaborate to explore methodologies for tracking emissions reductions from zero-carbon fuels, among other projects, to reduce GHG emissions.

Cameron Mitchell, director of the Isle of Man Ship Registry, said: ‘As the world’s first flag state to reduce registration fees for ships deploying green technology, we want to support our members’ efforts by giving them access to the best technology for supporting fuel choice and to manage and monitor vessel emissions for regulatory compliance.