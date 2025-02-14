The Isle of Man’s entrepreneurial talent was in the spotlight at the recent ‘Startup Global Pitch Battle 2025’, with island AI firm Joggle progressing to its semi-finals.
Joggle’s journey began last month when Startup Grind Isle of Man hosted the ‘SG Global Pitch Battle – Isle of Man’, bringing together three local start-ups to compete for a place in the global competition.
Taking part alongside Joggle, were digital health app Memory Lane Games and Testzilla which is a next-generation assessment platform for businesses, offering innovative tools to enhance recruitment and skills development.
Following an impressive pitch, Joggle was crowned the Isle of Man winner and went on to represent the island against regional winners from across the globe.
The semis brought together the world’s top early-stage startups for high-energy, fast-paced pitches. With only three spots available in the global final, the competition was fierce.
Speaking about Joggle’s success, Hazel-Joyce Alvarado from Startup Grind Isle of Man said: ‘The Isle of Man’s startups have shown they can compete on a global level.
‘Joggle’s journey from quarter-final winners to semi-finalists is a huge achievement, demonstrating the strength of innovation coming from our local startup community. We’re proud to see the Isle of Man represented on the world stage.
‘Although Joggle’s journey in the competition has come to an end, the experience has provided invaluable exposure, connections, and an opportunity to showcase their business to a global audience of investors, founders, and industry leaders.
‘Startup Grind Isle of Man remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs, providing a platform for local startups to grow, connect, and scale globally. The success of Joggle is just the beginning, and more Isle of Man startups are set to follow in their footsteps.’