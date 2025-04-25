A panel event looking ahead at the Isle of Man’s latest MoneyVal evaluation next year takes place on Thursday, May 1.
The ‘Preparing for MoneyVal’ event will explore how the island’s business community, government and regulators will be preparing to enable a successful evaluation in October 2026.
It will feature representatives from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority and Gambling Supervision Commission, alongside members of industry here in the island, and from Jersey following the recent news about its successful MONEYVAL evaluation.
The free-to-attend event will be hosted by Tiller Technologies, the Jersey headquartered anti-money laundering technology platform.
It is the first Isle of Man event in its ‘Thought Leadership Programme’ which is designed to address key issues effecting regulated and supervised businesses in offshore jurisdictions.
Thursday’s event will feature practical help and advice for regulated businesses from a panel of experts drawn from regulatory bodies, legal practices and industry experts.
Guests are welcome to arrive at 8.30am at the Comis Hotel for coffee and networking with the panel discussion running from 9am to 10am.
Attendees will need to register in advance at https://tiller-verify.webflow.io/events/preparing-for-moneyval
Chief executive of Tiller Technologies, Jonathan Wauton commented: ‘As a company that’s already providing our Verify by Tiller solution to leading offshore regulated business, we understand the ever evolving challenges facing the Isle of Man and all other offshore jurisdictions around AML and proceeds of crime.
‘In addition to providing AML technology which can help to ensure efficient, cost-effective AML and regulatory compliance, we also help the industry by raising awareness, enabling education within the offshore community and collaborating with organisations that have shared goals.
‘The “Preparing for MoneyVal” event is one of the ways we’re helping the Isle of Man to ensure a successful evaluation in October 2026.
‘We believe this collaboration will bring valuable insights to local businesses, encourage knowledge-sharing, and support the Island’s ongoing leadership in regulatory innovation.’
The discussion – which will be moderated by Sinead O’Connor (head of regulatory and compliance services at DQ Advocates) and will feature the following panellists: David Baker (Senior manager, Isle of Man Financial Services Authority); Shannon Reid (AML/CFT technical advisor, Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission); Scott Le Flour (Founder and director of Jersey based Triskele Solutions).
Key topics covered will include:
- What to expect from the MoneyVal evaluation: how it works, who will be involved, and key focus areas
- What we can learn from Jersey and Guernsey’s recent evaluations
- The role of local regulators and how they’re preparing
- Specific considerations for the e-Gaming industry
- Potential outcomes, including enforcement risks and reputational impact
- How to align your AML framework with MoneyVal standards
The upcoming event will mark the first appearance on the Island of its Thought Leadership Programme which also includes events in Jersey, Guernsey, UK, Cayman Islands and UAE.