The island’s communications watchdog is to investigate claims of anti-competitive practices in relation to the subsea fibre optic cable.
CURA, the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority, said it had received a complaint from Bluewave Communications that subsidiaries of Manx Utilities are restricting access to what it says is an essential facility.
Specifically it has been alleged that e-llan Communications Ltd and/or Manx Cable Company Ltd are engaging in a refusal to supply services.
The authority says it will investigate the claims but insists that at this stage no findings have been made.
In an information notice published this week, CURA said: ‘In this matter, there is potential for consumer harm as well as for distortion to healthy competition – that is not to say that there has been any harm just that it could happen.
‘The off-island connectivity services that are at the heart of this complaint are vital inputs to the rest of the island’s telecoms markets and any harm or distortion has the potential to impact the markets served directly and indirectly by them.
‘As such, the authority is of the view that investigation of this matter is warranted as the potential for harm from any anti-competitive actions outweighs the impact of the investigation on stakeholders in the market.’
E-llan Communications and Manx Cable Company have been advised of the complaint and the pending investigation.
CURA says the next stage of the process will be to determine the extent of the relevant market and to assess any market power within it - and it is only at that point can any meaningful assessment of the claims be made.
The authority said it will be seeking information from other parties in the industry to help it in its investigation.
It said its inquiry will be carried out in an ‘open, transparent and non-discriminatory manner’.