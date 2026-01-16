Csilla Buck is celebrating 20 years of running the study centre Kumon Douglas, Isle of Man helping island children build confidence and independence in maths and English.
Kumon, an international education programme used in more than 60 countries, uses structured worksheets that allow children to work at their own pace. This approach benefits pupils of all abilities, whether they need extra support or are ready for more advanced work and greater challenge.
The Centre, which is based All Saints Church Hall on Alexander Drive, combines regular sessions with daily practice at home, helping children strengthen core skills, improve concentration and develop learning habits.
To mark the milestone, the Centre is offering no registration fees for new students enrolling in February and March.
Hungarian Csilla moved to the Isle of Man in July 2000 and has a background in computer programming.
Reflecting on 20 years of teaching, she said: ‘When I opened the Kumon Centre 20 years ago, my aim was simply to help children believe in their own ability to learn.
‘One of the greatest pleasures has been seeing their progress not only in the centre, but also reflected in their confidence and achievements at school.
‘Watching students grow in resilience, independence, and self-belief over the years has been incredibly rewarding, and it’s been a privilege to support so many families along the way.’
