Conister Bank provided the Renault Trafic minibus following discussions with staff at the centre during a charity week visit earlier this year. The centre is based at Wallberry Farm on the Old Castletown Road, outside public transport routes, and relies heavily on its vehicle to transport children and young people to sessions and activities.
The need for a replacement became apparent after the charity’s existing minibus began showing signs of wear and required repeated maintenance. Staff raised concerns about how long it would remain roadworthy and the potential impact on services if it failed.
Those concerns were realised just weeks later when the vehicle broke down completely, creating disruption to transport arrangements. Centre staff worked additional hours and reorganised schedules to keep sessions running while alternative arrangements were made.
Conister Bank said it had already begun exploring options to help after learning of the situation. Working with Ocean Motor Village, the bank arranged for the new vehicle to be supplied.
Andy Bass, head of sales at Conister Bank, said the donation was intended to provide practical support.
‘The Children’s Centre plays a crucial role in the wellbeing of young people on the island,’ he said. ‘We’re proud to support their work in a way that’s practical, tangible and makes a real impact day to day.’
The Children’s Centre delivers therapeutic and nature-based support to children, teenagers and families across the Isle of Man. In 2025, it delivered more than 1,300 group sessions and more than 1,000 one-to-one sessions.
The new minibus will be used to transport young people from schools to outreach programmes and activities, as well as to projects based at Wallaby Farm, including the Wild Space.
Chief executive Joff Whitten said the vehicle would help the charity continue reaching children who might otherwise struggle to access support.
‘This minibus is a lifeline for many children in the Isle of Man,’ he said. ‘It helps them explore parts of the island and engage in activities they haven’t been able to access before, giving them space away from often complex circumstances.
‘The new vehicle allows us to be more agile, responsive and ultimately more impactful in our work.’
The donation builds on an existing partnership between Conister Bank and The Children’s Centre. Over the past two years, staff from across Manx Financial Group have taken part in the Honey Project, a volunteer initiative that helped create an apiary and outdoor learning space at Wallaby Farm.
Kerry Waddington, head of marketing and communications at Conister Bank, said the bank hoped the contribution would support the centre’s work over the long term.
‘We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will make in the months and years ahead,’ she said.
The handover of the minibus was marked with a visit to the centre by representatives from the bank and charity.