More than 1,800 people in the island received support from The Salvation Army over the Christmas period, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by families with the cost of living remaining high.
The church and charity provided Christmas gifts, food and food vouchers to those in need, thanks to generous donations from the local community through its Christmas Present Appeal.
The work helped ensure that people and families who were struggling could still enjoy a Christmas to remember.
Based at the Isle of Man Business Park, The Salvation Army worked closely with social workers, schools and health professionals to reach people already facing difficulties putting food on the table, heating their homes or paying bills.
Captain Rachael Nieuwoudt, church leader at The Salvation Army, said: ‘Due to the consistently high costs in everyday prices, and increases in rent and energy bills, we are seeing more and more people rely on support from charities to help get them through day-to-day life with many low-income households living hand to mouth, pay check to pay check.
‘In the challenging times that everyone is facing we were overwhelmed with the generosity and compassion that was shown by our island community and the amount of donations that we received.
‘As we make our way through this year we will continue to serve and be at the heart of our community, supporting people who are struggling and giving hope and kindness to people that are in desperate need of it along with a helping hand.’
The Salvation Army, a Christian church and registered charity, offers practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in communities across the island, and more broadly, worldwide.
To find out more and to support the charity’s year-round work, you can visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/isle-man-corps