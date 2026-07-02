The Verification of Entity Registration Bill 2026 has completed its passage through the branches of Tynwald.
Government say the Bill marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Isle of Man’s beneficial ownership framework and supporting the island’s commitment to tackling financial crime.
It will introduce measures to support the Isle of Man’s legislative framework for the registration, verification and oversight of legal entities, helping to ensure ownership information held across the island’s registers is accurate, reliable and up to date.
These measures are designed to support the island’s compliance with international standards, including the Financial Action Task Force recommendations and immediate outcomes, which set global standards for combatting money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said: ‘The completion of the Bill’s stages in Tynwald represents an important milestone in our continued work to strengthen the island’s beneficial ownership framework and wider Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime.
‘Maintaining high-quality, accurate and reliable information is essential to protect the island from financial crime and reinforce our reputation as a trusted, well-regulated and co-operative international financial centre.
‘The Bill forms part of a wider programme of work to strengthen the Isle of Man’s beneficial ownership arrangements, ensuring the island can demonstrate that it remains a transparent, responsible and well-regulated jurisdiction with robust measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.’
Next steps will see the Bill prepared for Royal Assent with the UK Ministry of Justice, with the DfE intending to bring forward the necessary regulations early in the next administration.
The government’s Central Registry will work closely with industry representatives through a dedicated working group to support implementation and ensure businesses have appropriate guidance ahead of the new requirements coming into force.