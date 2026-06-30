A new 10-year strategy to tackle crime in the Isle of Man will focus on preventing offending, supporting victims and strengthening public confidence in the justice system.
The island's justice system is under pressure, with Jurby prison operating at capacity and increasing demand on the courts.
But Department of Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson will ask Tynwald this month to approve a refreshed Criminal Justice Strategy setting out a decade-long plan aimed at protecting the public, reducing crime and improving the way justice is delivered.
The strategy is built around four priorities, with a strong emphasis on prevention and early intervention.
This includes tackling the underlying causes of offending, intervening sooner to reduce harm, supporting victims and helping offenders move away from crime and rebuild stable lives within the community.
It also aims to ensure the right intervention is used at the right time, with prison reserved for those who pose the greatest risk, while making greater use of technology, data, partnership working and innovation to improve efficiency and outcomes.
Mrs Poole-Wilson said: ‘The Isle of Man remains a safe place to live, work and visit, but we cannot stand still. Crime is changing, demand on services is increasing and the justice system must continue to adapt.
‘This refreshed strategy is about building on strong foundations. Since the original strategy was introduced, we have modernised key legislation, strengthened support for victims and developed better ways for agencies to work together.
‘The next decade must be about turning that progress into lasting outcomes: preventing crime where we can, supporting victims, helping people avoid offending or reoffending, and making sure the system is fair, effective and trusted.’
Since the original strategy was introduced, legislation has been modernised and greater use made of technology.
Progress has included stronger protection for victims and vulnerable people through updated domestic abuse and sexual offences laws, improved victim liaison arrangements and the creation of the island's first dedicated Sexual Assault Referral Centre.
The strategy also highlights earlier intervention through multi-agency safeguarding, expanded rehabilitation support, release on temporary licence, community rehabilitation accommodation, and improved prison education and vocational training.
There has also been greater use of fixed penalty notices to reduce the number of cases reaching court, alongside increased electronic monitoring, expanded community service and continued work to develop appropriate alternatives to prosecution where suitable.
Improved digital systems across policing, prosecutions, courts, prison and probation services have also been introduced to support better information sharing and more efficient case progression.
The annual report says effective partnership working remains central to the strategy, with police, prosecutors, courts, prison, probation and other agencies working together to deliver a more joined-up approach.
The strategy will be presented alongside the Criminal Justice Board's annual report, which highlights the importance of agencies working together to deliver a more coordinated approach. The board will oversee delivery of the strategy and monitor progress over the coming decade.