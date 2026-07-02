The final stage of the examination into the proposed Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm will take place later this month, with a series of public meetings and hearings now confirmed.
The independent Examining Body has announced details of the final public meeting and three specific issue hearings as it continues to consider the application.
The final public meeting will be held at the Villa Marina's Promenade Suite on Monday, July 13, from 4pm. Organisers said it has been moved to Douglas following feedback from the public, bringing it closer to the location of the proposed development.
Three specific issue hearings will then be held at the Comis Golf Club, starting at 10am each day.
The first, on Wednesday, July 15, will focus on seascape, landscape and visual impact, as well as Groudle Glen, where cables would come ashore if the option to supply the island direct from the offshore windfarm is pursued.
Environmental matters will be discussed on Thursday, July 16, before a final hearing on Friday, July 17 considers the draft Marine Infrastructure Consent and wider strategic issues.
An accompanied site inspection is also due to take place on Tuesday, July 14, although attendance will be by invitation only.
Members of the public can register to speak at either the public meeting or any of the hearings, provided they give at least five working days' notice.
Those registering will be allocated a time slot to address the Examining Body on the relevant issues.
People unable to attend in person will be able to watch proceedings live on YouTube, while recordings and transcripts of the meetings will also be published online.
The examination is being carried out under the Marine Infrastructure Management Act 2016. Further information, including examination documents and details of how to register to speak, is available on the Marine Infrastructure Planning website.